Afghanistan releases 3 Pakistani soldiers after Saudi mediation

Tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan have remained high since October border fighting killed dozens and injured hundreds on both sides.

Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 18th February 2026 1:59 pm IST
Kabul: Afghanistan has released three Pakistani soldiers who it had captured during cross-border fighting last October, its government spokesman said Tuesday, February 17.

Zabihullah Mujahid said in a statement the three, who had been captured during fighting on October 12, were turned over to a Saudi delegation that mediated between the two sides and had travelled to Kabul on Monday, February 16.

He said the release was decided upon in light of the start of Ramzan, the Islamic holy month of fasting and reflection.

Tension between Afghanistan and neighbouring Pakistan has been high since deadly border clashes in October killed dozens of soldiers, civilians and suspected militants, and wounded hundreds more on both sides. The violence erupted after explosions in Kabul, the Afghan capital, on October 9 that the Taliban government blamed on Pakistan and vowed to avenge.

The fighting was the worst between the neighbours in recent years. A ceasefire mediated by Qatar has since eased tension, although subsequent peace talks in Istanbul failed to produce a definitive agreement and relations remain strained.

There was no immediate comment from Pakistan on the release of the three soldiers.

