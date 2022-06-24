African nationals held in Bengaluru for cyber fraud

Bengaluru: The police in Bengaluru have arrested two African nationals who ran a racket of cybercrime and cheated people across the country on the pretext of jobs and loans.

Investigation revealed that the accused used tribal people of Tripura to obtain SIM cards to commit cyber crimes. Monikumar Kaipeng from Agartala, who colluded with the accused African nationals in committing fraud, has also been arrested.

The Cyber, Economic and Narcotics (CEN) Crime police station of North East division carried out the operation and nabbed the fraudsters.

The arrested African nationals have been identified as Fasoyin Avaloho and Adbe Ange Alfred Adoni, both residents of Yelahanka locality in Bengaluru.

According to the police, Monikumar used tribal people to create accounts by paying them a paltry sum. He along with the African nationals withdrew money from these accounts deposited by the gullible people, said the police.

The accused have been arrested under the IT Act and Foreigners Act, 1946 and Section 420 of IPC. The police have seized four duplicate SIM cards and three mobile phones from the duo, which they were using to cheat gullible people. The police have also seized six debit cards besides tracing four fake bank accounts.

During inquiry, it was found that the African nationals were staying in Bengaluru without valid visa or passport.

The modus operandi of the duo was to cheat people by promising them jobs and loans and get the money transferred to their different accounts.

They also made calls assuring people of gifts and got the money transferred to the fake accounts, the police said.