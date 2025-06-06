After 12-year hiatus, 1st Saudi passenger flight lands in Damascus

Damascus: After a hiatus of more than 12 years, the first direct Saudi passenger flight, operated by Flynas, landed at Damascus International Airport on Thursday, June 5, arriving from Riyadh.

The aircraft was welcomed with great fanfare, ululations, and parades. Syrian embassy officials had earlier attended a celebratory send-off at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh.

Upon arrival, the pilot waved the Syrian flag from the cockpit, expressing his joy at the resumption of air traffic between the two countries.

شاهد.. لحظة هبوط الركاب من أول رحلة لطيران "فلاي ناس" السعودي من الرياض إلى دمشق#سوريا#السعودية#قناة_الحدث pic.twitter.com/AzxCGyb2SW — الحدث عاجل (@Alhadath_Brk) June 5, 2025

Most airlines suspended operations to and from Damascus in 2012 due to the Syrian regime’s crackdown on popular protests that began in 2011.

In January 2025, several carriers resumed flights to Damascus International Airport, following an announcement by the Syrian General Authority of Civil Aviation on the reopening to international traffic.