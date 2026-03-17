After 15 months, eight-year-old boy succumbs to dog bite in Telangana

On December 26, 2024, Maniteja was bitten by a dog while he was playing outside with other children, receiving injuries on his neck and shoulder.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 17th March 2026 6:29 pm IST|   Updated: 17th March 2026 7:13 pm IST
Young boy with serious expression, wearing a blue shirt, after battling a dog bite for 15 months.
8-year-old boy succumbs to dog bite after battling for 15 months

Hyderabad: For 15 months, Manchikatla Maniteja’s life hung in the balance on a life support ventilator, as his parents desperately tried to save their eight-year-old son.

But on Monday, March 16, the child breathed his last.

It was any other day on December 26, 2024, for Maniteja and his parents, Manchikatla Srinivas and Madhavi, who were attending a relative’s marriage in their hometown in Telangana‘s Jagtial district, said local reports.

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The festivities soon turned sombre when the boy, who was playing outside with other children, was attacked by a stray dog. The child suffered grave injuries to his neck and shoulders.

His anxious parents rushed him to a hospital in Jagtial and later shifted him to a private hospital in Hyderabad.

From then on, it was a long and uncertain road for Srinivas and Madhavi, who tried to save their child.

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Maniteja’s condition deteriorated, and soon, the child was on a ventilator support. Other than minimal body movements, there was not much progress. Doctors informed that the nerve going from the spine to the brain was damaged.

Madhavi and Srinivas brought their child home, set up the room with facilities like an air conditioner and continued his treatment, spending nearly Rs 50 lakh over the course of time.

On Monday, Maniteja succumbed to his injuries, leaving behind heartbroken parents.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 17th March 2026 6:29 pm IST|   Updated: 17th March 2026 7:13 pm IST

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