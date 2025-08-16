After 18 years, eight men linked to SIMI released citing lack of evidence

After serving 18 long years in jail, eight men finally tasted freedom after a Nagpur court in Maharashtra acquitted them on charges of holding meetings and distributing pamphlets linked to the banned Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI), citing no evidence.

SIMI was designated a “terrorist organisation” by the Indian government in 2024 and has been subsequently banned for five years.

Shakil Warsi, Shakir Ahmed Nasir Ahmed, Mohammad Rehan Atullakhan, Jiyaur Rahman Maheboob Khan, Wakar Baig Yusuf Baig, Imtiyaj Ahmed Nisar Ahmed, Mohammad Abrar Arif Mohammad Kashim, and Sheikh Ahmad Sheikh were arrested by the Maharashtra police in 2006 under Sections 10 and 13 of the draconian Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

At the time of arrest, the police admitted to receiving information linking them to SIMI.

Judicial magistrate AK Bankar stated no clear evidence supporting any acts of “participation in meetings, communication, propaganda, or support” by the eight accused.

The magistrate additionally mentioned that the Maharashtra police failed to establish any possible financial associations between the accused and SIMI. “Mere possession of literature or documents allegedly connected to an unlawful association, without proof of active intent or participation, does not meet the threshold laid down in the law,” the court noted.

Furthermore, the independent witnesses cited by the police fell short of the prosecution’s claims.

“If the entire prosecution witnesses’ testimonies are perused, none of the witnesses has made a whisper about such allegations/facts constituting the above-said offence,” the court observed.

At the time of their arrest, all men were in their 30s.

Robbed of their youth: Asaduddin Owaisi

Reacting to the acquittal, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi said that the 18 men have been robbed of their youth and prospective future. “No one talks about how this will impact them and their families. I had strongly opposed the UAPA during the UPA government tenure, citing that it has high probabilities of being misused against Muslims and Dalit communities of India,” he said.