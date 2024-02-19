After 18 years in UAE jail, Telangana brothers to be released on Feb 20

Jeddah: Two Telangana brothers who have been serving prison term for the last 18 years in Dubai are set to be released on Tuesday, February 20.

Brothers Shivaratri Mallesham and Shivaratri Ravi, along with Nampally Venkati and Dundigal Laxman — all are hailing from Rajanana Sircilla district — and Shivaratri Hanumant, native of Jagtial district, were convicted in a murder case.

Shivaratri Mallesham and Ravi are set to release on Tuesday and on the same day will be repatriated to India.

Shivaratri Hanumat was released on Friday and repatriated to India, said Juvvadi Srinivas Rao, president of Telangana NRI organisation, GWTCA, in Dubai.

A total of six Telangana NRIs were convicted for murder of a Nepalese national in Dubai in 2006.

Syed Karim of Jagtial district was released after serving 10 years and deported to India long ago earlier. Dundgula Laxman was released five months ago and sent back home.

Though the victim’s family in Nepal has pardoned them under Islamic law, known as Diya, a decade ago, the Telangana men had been languishing in jail for some legal reasons.

TS expatriates’ acknowledged that KT Rama Rao pursued their case for over a decade with UAE authorities to ensure their release from jail in accordance with the UAE laws.