After 1st human death to bird flu, Telangana govt issues advisory

Hyderabad: Following the first case of death due to Avian Influenza (H5N1) in the world and increasing cases in neighbouring states of Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Maharashtra and Jharkhand, the Department of Health in Telangana on Friday, June 7 issued an advisory.

The first human death due to bird flu in the world was reported from Mexico. According to WHO, the 59-year-old man suffered from “fever, shortness of breath, diarrhoea, nausea, and general discomfort.”

The health department has advised people to take precautionary measures including the health department on Friday, June 7, issued an advisory to take precautions. However, so far no cases have been reported in the state, reported The Hindu.

High-risk populations for avian diseases include commercial birds, including chickens and ducks, which are typically kept in large numbers and are more susceptible to disease spread. Backyard birds, including pigeons and various other species, can also be at high risk due to close contact with humans and potentially infected wild birds.

Wild or migratory birds are natural carriers of avian diseases and can pose a risk to domestic bird populations. Live bird markets, particularly those near borders, can contribute to the rapid spread of avian diseases due to the high density of birds and the potential for the introduction of new pathogens from different regions.

Additionally, individuals who handle poultry on farms, as well as poultry keepers, are considered high-risk populations due to their frequent exposure to birds and their environments.

Here are a few don’ts to prevent Bird Flu (H5N1)

Avoid close contact with infected or suspected birds or animals.

Do not consume raw or undercooked poultry products like chicken and eggs

Cook poultry to 70°C to kill the virus.

Wash hands and exposed skin thoroughly after handling poultry and eggs.

The use of sanitiser and maintaining hygiene are essential

Avoid sharing items, including clothes and utensils, when sick or with those who are sick.

Symptoms of Bird Flu

A few symptoms of bird flu include: