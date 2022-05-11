After 2 year hiatus, Kuwait resumes issuance of visit visas to expat families

Kuwait: After being suspended for more than two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Kuwait government resumed issuing visas for the families of expatriates to enter the country, local media reported.

The Residence Affairs Department of Kuwait has announced the resumption of the Kuwait family visit visas for expats from May 8, 2022.

According to Arabic daily Al-Anba, the reissue of visas will be carried out in accordance with previous regulations, including the requirement that a participant wishing to bring in their family must have an appropriate monthly salary.

The reissuing of family visas for children and spouses of expatriates will contribute to boosting economic activities in the country.

Kuwait family visit visa requirements

Required visit application.

Copy of the visitor’s passport valid for six months or more, after applying.

One passport-sized photo.

Proof of kinship.

Kuwait salary certificate for the foreign provider/sponsor.

Original and copy of the civil ID of the sponsor.

Kuwait family visit visa minimum salary

According to media reports, a Kuwaiti resident who wants to sponsor his family in Kuwait while applying for a family visit visa must have a salary of at least 450 Kuwaiti dinars (Rs 1,13, 361) per month.

Here’s how to apply for the Kuwait family visit visa?

Visit the nearest Kuwait embassy in your country and submit the required documents mentioned above for a family visit visa.

Fill in the Visa Application Form.

Pay the due visa fee.

It is reported that Kuwait has a population of 4.6 million, of whom 3.5 million are expatriates.

On May 1, 2022, the Kuwaiti Cabinet revoked all COVID-19 restrictions. The announcement came in light of the continued improvement of all indicators of the epidemiological situation in Kuwait, and the high levels of immunization that provide community immunity.

On March 3, the Kuwaiti Ministry of Health stopped publishing the daily announcement of new infections and deaths from COVID-19 on the official accounts of the ministry on social media.