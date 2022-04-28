Kuwait to drop COVID-19 restrictions, PCR testing for travellers

Kuwait: After nearly three years of COVID-19 restrictions, Kuwaiti Cabinet on Wednesday announced to revoke all COVID-19 restrictions, starting from Sunday, May 1, the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) reported.

The announcement came in light of the continued improvement of all indicators of the epidemiological situation in Kuwait, and the high levels of immunization that provide community immunity.

According to a statement issued by the Government Communications Office in Kuwait, the Cabinet decided, to cancel all previously issued decisions related to COVID-19 restrictions.

Here’s Cabinet decision

Wearing the mask is optional inside all open and suspended places. It is mandatory for people to wear a mask for those who have symptoms of sickness.

Allow individuals to enter all closed public places, regardless of immunization status, and without a PCR test.

PCR tests would be no longer mandatory at educational institutions and workplaces.

Cancellation of the quarantine restrictions for those who may have close contact with COVID-19 patients, but they have to put on masks for 14 days and get PCR tests within 14 days of the contact.

Unvaccinated fans would be allowed back into stadiums.

The cabinet urged worshipers to keep following health guidelines and precautions, mainly wearing masks and having their own mats at all mosques and prayer places.

Cancellation of all COVID-19 vaccination and PCR testing restrictions on incoming travellers.

On March 11, the Kuwaiti Ministry of Health decided to stop publishing the daily announcement of new infections and deaths of the COVID-19 on the official accounts of the ministry on social media.

At the time, that the decision came “in light of the improvement in indicators for assessing the epidemiological situation in the country.”