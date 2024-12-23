After 3 years, Saudi Arabia resumes activities at Afghanistan embassy

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has announced the resumption of diplomatic activities at its embassy in the Afghanistan capital, Kabul, for the first time since the Taliban movement took control of power in 2021.

In a statement on X on Sunday, December 22, the Kingdom’s embassy said that this step came from the Saudi government’s keenness to provide all services to the Afghan people.

انطلاقا من حرص حكومة المملكة العربية السعودية على تقديم كافة الخدمات للشعب الأفغاني الشقيق، فقد تقرر استئناف بعثة المملكة العربية السعودية في كابل لأعمالها اعتباراً من تاريخ ١٤٤٦/٠٦/٢١هـ الموافق ٢٠٢٤/١٢/٢٢م. — السفارة في افغانستان (@KSAembassyAFG) December 22, 2024

On August 15, 2021, Saudi Arabia announced the withdrawal of its diplomats from Kabul due to the unstable conditions resulting from the Taliban’s takeover of power.

In November 2021, Saudi Arabia resumed consular services in Kabul, aiming to provide all consular services to the Afghan people.

Saudi Arabia, along with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Pakistan, recognized the Taliban regime during its first term in power between 1996 and 2001.

In August this year, UAE accepted the credentials from the official of the Taliban-headed interim government in Afghanistan to serve as envoy of the “Islamic Republic of Afghanistan” to Abu Dhabi.