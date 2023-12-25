After 8 years in coma, Army officer injured in J&K terror attack, passes away

'After struggling for life for 8 years, the officer succumbed on Saturday,' sources said.

Published: 25th December 2023
Srinagar: A senior Army officer, who went into coma after a terror attack in J&K’s Kupwara district, has succumbed after eight years.

Official sources said that Lt. Colonel, Karanbir Singh, who was in coma after he was injured in an encounter with the terrorists in Kupwara district in 2015, passed away in an Army hospital in Jalandhar on Saturday.

A Sena Medal recipient, Lt. Colonel Karanbir Singh Natt had sustained serious injuries in the encounter with the terrorists in 2015 after which he went into a coma.

“After struggling for life for 8 years, the officer succumbed on Saturday,” sources said.

