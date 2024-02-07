After attack on Hyderabad student in US, Revanth vows help desk

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Wednesday, February 7, has expressed concerns over the recent attack on an Indian student in Chicago, United States, and has requested Union external affairs minister S Jaishankar to look into the incident.

Syed Mazahir Ali, a master’s degree student at Indiana Wesleyan University, was allegedly attacked and robbed by four people on Sunday, February 4.

His wife, who lives in Hyderabad, wrote to the external affairs ministry requesting assistance to get him medical treatment.

#WATCH | Telangana: After Hyderabad student chased and attacked in Chicago, his wife says, " My husband Mazahir Ali went to Chicago for his masters. A deadly attack happened on him of February 4 at around 1 am…Around 6 am in the morning I received the attack's Whatsapp… pic.twitter.com/bwNSTzSTmd — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2024

Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy has promised to set up a dedicated help desk for all young people living in the USA, especially students, to ensure that all their needs are met.

Also Read Indian Consulate in Chicago steps in as Hyderabad student in US faces assault

“Very disconcerted to learn of the attack on Syed Mazhar Ali, a student from Hyderabad, by four robbers in Chicago. This follows a fatal attack on B Shreyas Reddy, who was killed in Ohio. I request Hon’ble External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar ji to kindly convey our concerns over the safety of our students and citizens living there. My govt will set up a dedicated help desk for all youth living in the USA, and other countries, especially students, to ensure all their needs are met. It is my assurance to all citizens of Telangana – wherever on earth you are – the Congress government is there for you,” the chief minister said.

Very disconcerted to learn of the attack on Syed Mazhar Ali, a student from #Hyderabad, by four robbers in #Chicago. This follows a fatal attack on B. Shreyas Reddy, who was killed in Ohio.



I request Hon'ble External Affairs Minister @DrSJaishankar ji to kindly convey our… — Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) February 7, 2024

Indian consulate reaches out

The Consulate General of India in Chicago stated on X that it was in contact with Syed Mazahir Ali and his wife in India, assuring all possible assistance.

“The consulate has also contacted the local authorities who are investigating the case,” it said.

Consulate is in touch with Syed Mazahir Ali and his wife in India Syeda Ruquiya Fatima Razvi and assured all possible assistance. Consulate has also contacted the local authorities who are investigating the case. @IndianEmbassyUS @DrSJaishankar @MEAIndia @meaMADAD — India in Chicago (@IndiainChicago) February 6, 2024

Several Indian American students have tragically passed away in the United States under mysterious circumstances in recent weeks.

These incidents include the deaths of Sameer Kamath, a doctoral student at Purdue University, Neel Acharya, another student at Purdue University, Shreyas Reddy Beniger, a student at the Lindner School of Business in Ohio State, Vivek Saini, who had recently earned a MBA degree in the US, and Akul B Dhawan, a student at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.

The authorities are investigating these cases, and the circumstances surrounding their deaths are being closely monitored.