After Bado Badi, Chahat is back with ‘Toba Toba’, KJo reacts

Islamabad: Chahat Fateh Ali Khan has taken the internet by storm, and people can’t stop talking about him. His journey to fame began with the catchy song Bado Badi, which went viral, gathering 28 million views before YouTube took it down due to copyright issues. But Chahat didn’t give up, and now he’s back with another fun tune that has everyone laughing.

Toba Toba: Chahat’s Playful Parody

After the success of Karan Aujla’s popular Punjabi song Tauba Tauba, Chahat decided to have some fun by creating his own version, calling it Toba Toba. This new song, paired with a funny video, quickly spread across the internet.

Fans joined the fun, making jokes that Vicky Kaushal and Karan Aujla might be in tears after hearing it. Some even joked that Vicky Kaushal should dance to Chahat’s version.

Karan Aujla reacted to the parody with a playful comment, saying, “Uncle na karo please!” His response only made the song even more popular, adding to the buzz.

Karan Johar Reacts

Surprisingly, the film’s producer, Karan Johar, took to his Instagram handle and gave a shoutout to the Pakistani singer’s version of the song. Sharing the video he wrote, “Must watch (red heart emoji).”

The Ups and Downs of Bado Badi

Chahat’s rise to fame began with the song Bado Badi, which became a big hit in India and Pakistan during Eid celebrations. However, YouTube removed the song several times due to copyright claims. In a video, Chahat expressed his frustration, sharing how he worked hard on the song but faced challenges from other artists and creators.

Even with these difficulties, Chahat’s fans have stayed by his side, loving his quirky style and humor.