After Bengal, Maharashtra and Jharkhand, ED fear looms large in Telangana

Hyderabad: In the wake of Enforcement Directorate (ED) action against politicians in Maharashtra, West Bengal, Jharkhand, and other states, the fear of ED loom large among the political leadership in Telangana.

The ED action was expected for some time and the agency is likely to initiate a large-scale action in Telangana.

After Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s return from Delhi without any results to his meetings, there is palpable consternation among the ruling political leaders.

According to sources, many ED teams are busy accumulating evidence. The ED officials are particularly keeping an eye on those who are connected with the ruling political party leaders and real estate businessmen.

The ED is collecting information about those people who are in touch with the leaders served with ED notices whose assets are more than their known source of income.

There is a palpable fear among the political circles in Telangana after the arrest of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Rawat in Maharashtra.

According to sources, the area of Investigation by the ED will not be limited to land investment, International gambling racket or financial irregularities but also include those involved in narcotic trade benami companies and misappropriation of funds in government schemes.