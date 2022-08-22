After Bhilwara, another Pakistan Hindu arrested from Delhi

Jaipur: Rajasthan Police have arrested a Pakistani Hindu from Delhi on charges of espionage.

The spy came to India from Pakistan at the age of 22 and was granted Indian citizenship six years back.

Accused Bhagchand (46) was a resident of Sanjay Colony Bhati Mines, Delhi.

His arrest followed interrogation of another accused Narayan Lal Gadri, who was caught on similar charges from Bhilwara.

Bhagchand was in touch with the Pakistani handler officer for the past three-four years and was providing them Indian mobile numbers and SIM cards for operating social media handles. He received money through Paytm in lieu of spying.

DGP Intelligence Umesh Mishra said that the team of Rajasthan Intelligence keeps a constant vigil on the spying activities carried out in Rajasthan by the Pakistani intelligence agency.

On August 14, Narayan Lal Gadri (27), a resident of Bhilwara, was arrested after being found indulging in espionage activities during surveillance.

Gadri would issue SIM cards of various mobile companies and provide the above numbers to the Pak Handling Officers for the operation of social media accounts.

Narayan Lal is currently in judicial custody. On being interrogated, he spilled beans and gave information about Delhi resident Bhagchand who he informed was also indulged in espionage work and was in touch with the Pak officer, DG Mishra said. The SIM cards issued by Narayan were procured by Bhagchand at Khan Market Travels Office at Kashmere Gate Bus Stand, Delhi. he added.

With the money received from the Pakistani handling officer, Bhagchand bought a second hand keypad phone from Bhati Mines market, downloaded WhatsApp and Signal app to operate social media accounts from Indian mobile numbers in Pakistan by sharing OTPs sent by Narayan and putting SIM cards in the phone.

Bhagchand was born in Pakistan. In the year 1998, at the age of 22, he came to Delhi with his family on a visa. In 2016, he got citizenship of India and started working as a taxi driver in Delhi itself. Bhagchand’s relatives and other relatives live in Pakistan through whom he was in touch with the Pak Handling Officer for three-four years.

Two-three years ago, Bhagchand had provided Indian numbers by purchasing SIM cards in his name on the request of the Pak Handling Officer and was constantly in touch with him. He received money in the bank account through Paytm for espionage.