TRS, Congress slam Bandi Sanjay for picking up Amit Shah’s footwear

Hyderabad: A video of BJP state president Bandi Sanjay picking up Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s footwear after performing pooja at Sri Ujjaini Mahankali Temple in Secunderabad has driven sharp criticism from TRS members on Sunday.

Leaders of the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and the Congress party branded Sanjay a ‘slave’ of Delhi and Gujarat leaders and called for safeguarding the self-respect of Telangana.

The speed and focus in bringing slippers shows tomorrow BJP will keep our State at the feet of Amit Shah…



Beware Telangana#GujaratGhulam@KTRTRS pic.twitter.com/WBAR75KC2e — krishanKTRS (@krishanKTRS) August 22, 2022

Telangana BJP state president MP Bandi Sanjay rushing to give foot-ware to his colleague MP Amit Shah!



Gulamgiri at its best 👇 pic.twitter.com/W1yXFI6zVZ — YSR (@ysathishreddy) August 22, 2022

In the video, Sanjay was seen in a rush to get Amit Shah’s footwear after they came out of the temple and kept them on the ground for Shah to wear them easily.



TRS working president KT Rama Rao tweeted that the people of Telangana are watching ‘Gujarati slaves who carry Delhi shoes and also the leader who is fighting against the Delhi leaders.’

Also Read Hyderabad: GHMC plans to develop Sardar Mahal into museum

Leaders of Congress also lashed out at Bandi Sanjay for ‘slavery’. AICC in charge of Telangana Manickam Tagore posted the video with the comment ‘Telugu self-respect’.

“What’s the position of the Backward class leader in BJP see the truth,” KTR wrote.

“Bandi kept the Telugu self-respect at the feet of a former tadi paar,” reads a tweet from TPCC’s official handle.

Congress leader Addanki Dayakar also slammed Bandi Sanjay saying that the state BJP chief has denigrated Telangana society.

Amit Shah on Sunday visited the temple immediately after landing at the Begumpet airport. He then addressed a public meeting in the Munugode Assembly constituency to formally launch BJP’s campaign for the upcoming by-election.

(with inputs from IANS)