After Bigg Boss 16, Abdu Rozik set for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13?

Mumbai: Khatron Ke Khiladi, which is based on the American show Fear Factor, is one of India’s most-loved stunt-based reality shows. Hosted by Rohit Shetty, the show has received a lot of popularity over the years. The 12th season of the show concluded in September 2022 and it was the audience most favourite show due to its gripping content.

And now, there’s some exciting news coming in for KKK fans. Though there is no official announcement yet about the upcoming season, reports of the probable contestants who might take part in the show have already started surfacing online.

Abdu Rozik in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12

Khatron Ke Khiladi fans might get to see Abdu Rozik on another biggest reality shows in India after Bigg Boss 16. Rohit Shetty, who is set to grace BB 16 this weekend, will be seen surprising the housemates, by revealing that he is planning to take Abdu for the next season of his adventurous reality show. Apart from the Tajikistan singer, the other two names that Rohit will be taking are — Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Shiv Thakare.

About Abdu Rozik

Abdu Rozik is one of the most-loved Bigg Boss 16 contestants. The 19-year-old’s gameplay is being loved by millions, with the hashtags “BBKing Abdu” and “Abdu Rules Big Boss 16” trending all over Twitter. His singing and mimicry keep the viewers entertained. Even host Salman Khan praised Abdu for showcasing his real personality on national television.

Excited to see Abdu Rozik in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13? Comment below.