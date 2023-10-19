After Bigg Boss 17, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa to have Hyderabadi contestant

Hyderabad: Fans of reality shows from Hyderabad have had much to celebrate lately as two talented individuals from the city make their mark in the world of television entertainment.

Arun Srikanth Mashettey, a popular Hyderabadi YouTuber, has been creating a buzz among viewers as a contestant on Bigg Boss 17 which premiered recently. His charming Hyderabadi flair and charisma have won the hearts of fans, who are thoroughly enjoying his presence on the show.

Sreerama Chandra In Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11

Now, the excitement continues with the upcoming season of ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa,’ one of the most beloved dance reality shows. Hyderabad’s own Sreerama Chandra, known for his melodious song ‘Subhanallah’ from ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani,’ has been officially confirmed to participate in the show. Sreerama is an Indian Idol 5 winner, is a renowned singer in the Telugu industry and was also the runner-up on Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5.

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 is scheduled to launch in November on Sony TV, and fans can’t wait to see the magic he’ll create with his dance moves. Farah Khan, Malaika Arora and Arshad Warsi have been confirmed as judges, while the show will hosted by Rithvik Dhanjani and Gauahar Khan.

Hyderabad’s rising stars are shining brightly in the world of reality television, and viewers are in for a treat as they continue to make their mark on these popular shows.

