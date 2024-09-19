‘After Bigg Boss, I got a Quran,’ Sana Khan on qutting acting

Mumbai: Former actress Sana Khan, who left the entertainment industry in 2020 to embrace a more spiritual path, recently appeared in an emotional interview on Rubina Dilaik’s podcast ‘Kisine Bataya Nahi’. During the conversation, she opened up about her journey of self-realization, her struggle with inner conflict, and the transformation that led her to quit the limelight.

Sana Khan first gained fame with her stint on Bigg Boss 6, hosted by Salman Khan, and went on to have a successful career in the entertainment industry. However, in October 2020, she shocked fans by announcing her exit from showbiz to follow her religious calling. She married Mufti Anas Sayed, a Muslim cleric from Surat, in November 2020. The couple welcomed their first child in July 2023.

Sana Khan and Mufti Anas with their son Tariq Jamil (Instagram)

Since her departure from the public eye, Sana has dedicated herself to living a religious life and running her business ventures.

Sana Khan’s Struggle with Her Identity

In her candid conversation with Rubina, Sana shared the emotional turmoil she faced while being part of the entertainment world. “I couldn’t understand when I, a simple girl wearing salwar kameez and oiling my hair to go to college, reached a stage where I was wearing backless outfits in front of the camera.”

She explained that even though she was born into a Muslim family, she struggled with the guilt of living a life that didn’t align with her religious beliefs. “Every Muslim knows what is Halaal and Haraam. I knew that what I was doing was not correct as per my religion. There’s always this excitement when you achieve something, but it lasts for a brief moment,” she said.

Despite her fame, including the purchase of a new car, Sana revealed that the joy she expected never came. “People thought I was happy, but I wasn’t happy inside,” she added.

A Life-Changing Moment

Sana Khan described a pivotal moment in her life after she left Bigg Boss. “ After Bigg Boss, out of nowhere, I felt the need to get a Quran with translation. This was a major turning point in my life,” she shared, explaining how this decision marked the beginning of her journey towards spiritual fulfillment.

Since then, Sana has moved away from the glamour of showbiz and focused on living a religious, family-oriented life. She now runs two successful businesses, ‘Face Spa by Sana Khan’ and ‘Haya by Sana Khan’. In addition, she and her husband, Anas Sayed, founded the Hayat Welfare Foundation, a charitable organization dedicated to helping those in need.