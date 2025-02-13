After BJP’s Delhi win, RSS to inaugurate grand headquarters on Feb 19

The right-wing organisation Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is set to inaugurate its grand lavish headquarters Keshav Kunj in New Delhi on Wednesday, February 19, coinciding with Shivaji Jayanti. The inauguration ceremony will be attended by RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat and General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale.

Mohan Bhagwat laid the groundbreaking foundation stone ceremony for Keshav Kunj in August 2016, signifying an elevation from the Keshav school of thought surrounding information utilisation.

A modern architectural marvel

The new Keshav Kunj luxurious complex that features state-of-the-art and modern green facilities was built at the cost of Rs 15 crore (USD 17 million), entirely funded by public donations. According to the reports, approximately 75,000 donors contributed to the project, with the lowest donation being Rs 5.

The 4-acre headquarters stretches across 5 lakh square feet and consists of three modernized towers set within a single plot. The three different towers at the headquarters provide unique facilities to meet specific requirements for RSS members and those who visit the complex.

The building complex also includes residential quarters, a library with 8,500 books and a five-bed hospital for medical needs.

Exploring the towers

Sadhna Tower

The Sadhna Tower serves as the Prant Karyalaya (Regional Office) and administrative offices. A key feature of this tower is its 10th-floor library which offers the general public access to 8,500 books for ideological and research purposes.

Prerna Tower

The Prerna Tower has been specifically designed to serve Pravasi Karyakartas (migrant workers) by supplying residence and work facilities.

The 9th floor of this structure is dedicated only to journalists, during facility for media professionals. The will be also an office of RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat within this tower. He will stay at this building during his official visit to Delhi.

Archana Tower

Archana Tower serves to support staff members of RSS and visiting members from different cities in India. The facility includes 80 lodging rooms, a health centre and a five-bed healthcare on the ground floor for guests and residents.

Additionally, the tower operates a bhojnalaya (restaurant) which serves meals to residents and guests while accommodating up to 80 people simultaneously.

Other facilities

Gujarat-based architect Anup Dubey designed the structure, blending Gujarati and Rajasthani architectural styles and traditional Indian differentiations to align with the RSS’s ethical beliefs of cultural heritage and simplicity.

The building facility comprises three auditoriums with the Ashok Singhal Auditorium accommodating 463 guests while the other auditoriums can hold 650 and 250 guests respectively.

The complex features two main rooms that seat up to 650 people while another auditorium has a capacity for 250 guests. Parking is available for 270 vehicles. A modern press conference room with LED screens is also designed in the building for media interactions.

The building also features modern technology with traditional ancient architectural practices, enduring ample sunlight and ventilation. Security requirements and capacity to grow occurred at the forefront of design choices.