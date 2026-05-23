Mumbai: Nagma Mirajkar’s personal life is once again under the scanner, and this time the internet has dragged both Ayaan Lall and Awez Darbar into the same gossip circle.

It started after Reddit and social media pages began claiming that Nagma and Ayaan Lall, son of actress and Bigg Boss 19 contestant Kunickaa Sadanand, are allegedly seeing each other. The speculation is largely based on fan theories, including claims about social media interactions, rings, nails and “soft launch” hints, though many users on Reddit itself have called the so-called proof weak and said it could simply be a brand promotion.

But what has really made the buzz messy is Nagma’s past with Awez Darbar. Their breakup rumours had first gained strength after Nagma skipped Awez’s birthday bash and did not post a wish for him. When asked about her absence, Awez avoided giving a direct answer and said there were “bohat saari baatein” that he would speak about later.

Later, Kunickaa Sadanand also reacted to Awez and Nagma’s split and said she hoped both of them found good partners, adding that maybe destiny did not want them together. The reason behind the breakup, however, was never clearly confirmed.

Now, as Nagma’s name is being linked with Ayaan, a section of netizens is accusing her of moving on “too fast.” However, many others are questioning why the blame is falling only on Nagma, especially when Awez had earlier faced cheating allegations during Bigg Boss 19. At the time, Nagma had publicly stood by Awez and said such comments would not affect her because their relationship was built on trust and understanding.

For now, neither Nagma nor Ayaan has confirmed the dating rumours. But the internet has already turned the alleged link-up into a full-blown debate about breakups, loyalty and how quickly a woman is judged for moving on.