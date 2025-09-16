After Dhawan, Raina, Robin Uthappa summoned by ED in PMLA case

16th September 2025
IPL 2022 Match 33 - Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings
Mumbai: Robin Uthappa of Chennai Super Kings plays a shot during match 33 of Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) between the Mumbai Indians and the Chennai Superkings, at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai, Thursday, April 21, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued a summons to former India cricketer Robin Uthappa in connection with its money laundering probe into illegal online betting platforms.

According to reports, on Tuesday, September 15, 39-year-old Uthappa has been directed to appear before the agency’s headquarters on September 22 to record his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

He has been asked to record his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in a case linked to a platform named 1xBet, the sources told PTI.

The probe pertains to alleged illegal betting apps that are stated to have duped numerous people and investors worth crores of rupees or have evaded a huge amount of taxes.

According to the company, 1xBet is a globally recognised bookmaker with 18 years in the betting industry. The brand’s customers can place bets on thousands of sporting events, with the company’s website and app available in 70 languages, the company said.

Raina, Dhawan questioned

The financial probe agency has already questioned former cricketers Suresh Raina and Shikhar Dhawan in this case. Raina appeared before the ED on August 13, while Dhawan was questioned on September 4.

Apart from sportspersons, several film and political personalities have also been summoned.

Ex-TMC MP Mimi Chakraborty, Actress Urvashi Rautela also summoned

Former Trinamool Congress MP Mimi Chakraborty was questioned on Monday, while Bengali actor Ankush Hazra appeared before the agency on Tuesday.

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela was also called on Tuesday, but she had not recorded her statement at the time of reporting.

The ED is probing multiple illegal betting platforms that allegedly used surrogate advertising and online promotions to reach users. Investigators are seeking details of celebrities’ endorsement agreements, payments received, and communication channels used for promotions.

In July, representatives of tech giants Google and Meta were also questioned by the agency as part of the investigation. Officials said advertising revenues received by media houses, intermediaries, and technology platforms from betting firms are under scrutiny.

Centre’s advisories

The Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting had earlier issued four advisories in 2023, cautioning newspapers, broadcasters, digital publishers, online ad intermediaries, and social media platforms against carrying advertisements related to online betting.

(With inputs from PTI)

