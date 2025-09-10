ED arrests Karnataka Cong MLA Sail in money laundering case

Bengaluru: The Enforcement Directorate has arrested Karnataka Congress MLA Satish Krishna Sail in an alleged illegal iron ore export linked money laundering case, official sources said on Wednesday.

The legislator from the Karwar assembly seat in Uttara Kannada was taken into custody during the intervening night of September 9-10 following his questioning at the federal probe agency’s Bengaluru zonal office, the sources said.

He was produced before a special court that sent him to one-day custody of the Enforcement Directorate (ED). He will be produced before the court again on Wednesday where the agency will seek for his custodial remand, the sources said.

Sail is the second Congress MLA to be arrested by the ED over the last few weeks. Late last month, the agency had arrested Chitradurga MLA K C Veerendra ‘Puppy’ in an alleged illegal betting linked money laundering case.

The case against Sail pertains to alleged illegal export of iron ore by a company allegedly linked to the 59-year-old legislator.

The ED had conducted searches in this case on August 13-14 in Karwar, Goa, Mumbai and Delhi.