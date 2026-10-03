After disciple’s death, teen missing from Premanand Maharaj’s ashram

Mathura: The parents of a 17-year-old boy, who has been missing since July 3 after visiting the Keli Kunj ashram of Premanand Govind Sharan in Vrindavan, have staged a protest outside the premises after learning that a disciple allegedly committed suicide there on September 25.

Anuj Chaudhary, a resident of Hathras district, took ‘diksha’ (initiation) from the spiritual leader, widely known as Premanand Ji Maharaj, on June 26. His father Rajveer told reporters on Friday that he returned home the same day, only to go to the ashram again on July 3 to seek Premanand’s blessings, carrying three books and prayer beads.

Since then, there has been no information about Anuj’s whereabouts, Rajveer said.

He alleged that the Ashram administration neither let them enter the premises nor provided them with any clear information about Anuj.

The family became apprehensive after a recent incident, where a disciple at Keli Kunj died by suicide on September 25, Rajvir said.

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Angry family members, along with villagers, staged a protest outside the ashram on Friday.

Vrindavan Circle Officer Sandeep Kumar Singh, however, said Anuj’s parents filed an FIR on July 5 at the Sadabad police station in Hathras alleging that their son, who left to attend “coaching classes”, did not return home.

“The parents came to Vrindavan, claiming that Anuj was inside the Ashram, and that the management was not briefing them properly,” Singh said.

“Police have spoken to the ashram management, who confirmed that Anuj did receive initiation on June 26 but he was not staying at the ashram,” the officer said.

Police have assured the family that they will make all possible efforts to find Anuj, he said.