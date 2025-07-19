Mumbai: Looks like Hardik Pandya’s love life has hit another rough patch. The Indian cricketer and British singer Jasmin Walia, who were rumoured to be dating after Hardik’s split from Natasa Stankovic, have now unfollowed each other on Instagram sparking fresh rumours of a breakup.

While neither of them ever publicly confirmed their relationship, Jasmin was frequently seen supporting Hardik during his matches and was even spotted on the Mumbai Indians’ team bus last season. Their romance made headlines when the duo shared cosy photos from a romantic getaway in Greece, making their bond Instagram-official.

Now, a fan on Reddit has pointed out that the two no longer follow each other, writing, “Hardik Pandya and Jasmin Walia unfollow each other? What’s the tea?”

This social media move has led fans to speculate that things might have ended between them. However, both Hardik and Jasmin have chosen to remain silent on the matter.

For the unversed, Hardik Pandya announced his divorce from actress Natasa Stankovic last year after four years of marriage. The couple, who tied the knot on May 31, 2020, and welcomed their son Agastya on July 30 the same year, confirmed their separation via a joint statement. While they went their separate ways, they assured fans that co-parenting Agastya would remain their top priority.

Whether this is truly the end of Hardik and Jasmin’s chapter remains to be seen but for now, their social media activity is doing all the talking.