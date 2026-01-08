Mumbai: Former celebrity couple Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma are reportedly set to reunite under one roof just months after their divorce but this time, for the cameras. According to media reports, the duo may appear together on Colors TV’s upcoming reality show The 50, sparking curiosity among fans.

Dhanashree, Chahal to join The 50?

While the makers are yet to officially confirm the contestant list, strong buzz suggests that both Chahal and Dhanashree are likely participants on the show, which premieres on February 1 and will stream on JioHotstar and Colors TV. The reality series will feature 50 contestants from television, entertainment, sports, and the digital space.

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma (Instagram)

Rumoured names linked to the show include Shiv Thakare, Ankita Lokhande, Nikki Tamboli, Pratik Sehajpal, Uorfi Javed, Anshula Kapoor, Tanya Mittal, and Faisal ‘Mr Faisu’ Shaikh, among others. Reports also suggest appearances by high-profile personalities such as Sreesanth, Imran Khan, and Orry, promising a dramatic and star-packed season.

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree, who married in March 2020, were once a fan-favourite couple on social media, known for their dance videos and public appearances. However, the two mutually parted ways in March 2025.

🛑 The 50 A new Reality Show 🛑



All Rules 👇#The50 pic.twitter.com/VBiiDDlOXW — Digital News Hub (@digital_newshub) January 4, 2026

Post-divorce, Chahal has been linked to RJ Mahvash, though she has described him as a close friend. If the reports turn out to be true, The 50 could mark the former couple’s first professional reunion after their separation and one that viewers will be keenly watching.