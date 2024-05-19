After EC nod, Telangana cabinet meeting to be held tomorrow

Hyderabad: After being deferred earlier, the Telangana Cabinet meeting will now take place on Monday, May 20, 2024, at the BR Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat in Hyderabad. This decision follows the Election Commission’s (EC) granting conditional permission for the meeting.

Earlier scheduled for May 18, the meeting was postponed due to a delay in receiving EC approval. In view of the moral code of conduct for Lok Sabha elections, the state government has to take permission from the Election Commission to hold cabinet meetings.

Several key issues concerning the farmers, including the Rythu Bharosa, paddy procurement and planning for Kharif crop season are to be discussed during the meeting, in addition to reviewing the preparations for Telangana Formation Day on June 2. The cabinet will also discuss the unresolved state bifurcation issues as well.

While giving permission for the meeting on Monday, the EC has directed that the state government address only “emergent and urgent” matters that cannot wait until June 4, 2024, and must be implemented in a “time-bound” manner.

“The agenda items regarding the issue of the common capital of Hyderabad (for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana) and the crop loan waiver shall be deferred till the completion of the Lok Sabha Election, 2024 in the state of Telangana,” the EC’s order to the Telangana Chief Electoral Officer stated.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had earlier indicated that if permission was not granted by Monday, he and other ministers would meet with top EC officials in Delhi.