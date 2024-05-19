ECI gives conditional nod to conduct Telangana cabinet meeting

Hyderabad: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Sunday, May 19, gave conditional permission to the Telangana government over its request to conduct a state cabinet meeting.

The meeting, which was scheduled to be held at Dr BR Ambedkar state secretariat on Saturday afternoon, May 19, got cancelled as the polling body’s permission got delayed.

While giving the nod, the EC directed the state government to only take up “emergent and urgent” matters that can’t wait till June 4, 2024, which are to be implemented in a “time-bound” manner.

“Accordingly, the agenda items regarding the issue of the common capital of Hyderabad (for AP& Telangana) and crop loan waiver shall be deferred till completion of the Lok Sabha Election, 2024 in the state of Telangana,” the order from ECI, to Telangana Chief Electoral Officer read.

