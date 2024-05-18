Telangana cabinet meeting called off as EC delays permission

Hyderabad: The State cabinet meeting, which was scheduled to be held at Dr BR Ambedkar state secretariat on Saturday afternoon, got cancelled as the election commission did not give permission till Saturday evening.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said that if the EC didn’t give permission for the meeting by Monday, he, along with the ministers will meet the top EC officials in Delhi.

Revanth, along with all the ministers, chief secretary and the heads of departments reached the secretariat on Saturday and were waiting for the permission from the EC to hold the meeting as the election code is in effect.

Also Read Telangana: CM Revanth asks officials to take over Andhra buildings after June 2

Several key issues concerning the farmers, including the Rythu Bharosa, paddy procurement and planning for Kharif crop season were to be discussed during the meeting, in addition to reviewing the preparations for Telangana Formation Day on June 2. The cabinet also planned to discuss the unresolved state bifurcation issues as well.

The ministers who waited till 7 pm, called it a day after no response from the EC was received.