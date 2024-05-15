Telangana: CM Revanth asks officials to take over Andhra buildings after June 2

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy on Wednesday directed state government the officials after June 2 to take over buildings like the Lake View Guest House which were allotted to the Andhra Pradesh government (AP) government for 10 years as Hyderabad was made the joint capital for both states. The joint ownership is mandated under the AP Reorganization Act after Telangana’s bifurcaton.

On June 2 this year, Telangana will observe 10 years of its formation after it was bifurcated from Andhra Pradesh in 2014. The separate statehood movement was led by the Telangana Joint Action Committee (TJAC), headed by Prof M. Kodandaram, and also Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) supremo and ex-Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar (KCR).

This will also be the first time since 2014 that KCR and the BRS will be out of power during the Telangana formation celebrations, which the previous governments held with much gusto each year. The BRS lost the 2023 Telangana Assembly elections to the Congress.

In a meeting on Wednesday, Revanth Reddy also instructed officials to submit a comprehensive report on the matters pending under the Reorganization Act which have so far been resolved through consensus between the two states. The Telangana chief minister will also convene a cabinet meeting on May 18 to discuss a loan waiver for farmers as well.

Revanth Reddy also ordered the officials concerned to prepare a report on all the pending issues related to the division of assets and payment of the debts between the two states after the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh, said a press release from his office.

After the formation of Telangana, assets were divided in a 62:38 ration with Andhra. However, some of distribution is still not completed. “The division and distribution of assets of organizations and corporations under Schedule 9 and Schedule 10 has not yet been completed. The two states did not arrive at consensus on some issues. The issue of payment of power dues was also pending,” stated the release from Revanth Reddy’s office.

Revanth Reddy also instructed the officials to resolve amicably the pending transfer and repatriation of the employees with the Andhra counterpart. The chief minister alerted the officials to resolve the issues after reconciliation between the two states and also take further action to protect the interests of Telangana on the pending issues, the release added.

The chief minister along with his cabinet colleagues N Uttam Kumar Reddy and Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy held a meeting with the officials of various departments at BR Ambedkar Secretariat today (Wednesday). Revanth Reddy also inquired about the progress in the paddy procurement and directed the officials to take measures to ensure smooth procurement without any trouble to the farmers.