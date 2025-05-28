After EESL exit, GHMC calls for new street light maintenance tenders

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) standing committee on Wednesday, May 28, has unanimously approved the invitation of fresh tenders for the comprehensive maintenance of LED street lights across the city.

The decision was taken during a special committee meeting held at the GHMC head office, chaired by Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi.

With the existing contract with Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) having expired, the GHMC electrical department presented two proposals before the committee: Either to renew the contract with EESL under revised terms or to call for new tenders through a transparent bidding process.

After detailed discussions, including a presentation by electrical engineer Venugopal Reddy outlining the shortcomings in EESL’s previous service and the improvements proposed in the new tender, the committee opted for the latter.

The new tender will include phased replacement of faulty lights, installation of new LED street lights, CCMS (Centralised Control and Monitoring System) boxes, and comprehensive maintenance of the entire street lighting infrastructure.

Mayor Vijayalakshmi emphasised the need to ensure uninterrupted street lighting services in the interim and directed zonal commissioners to oversee maintenance until the new agency is onboarded.