After huge protests against ethanol factory, Telangana govt halts work

Hyderabad: Following massive protests by villagers in Telangana’s Nirmal district, the state government on Wednesday ordered a halt to the construction of an ethanol factory.

District Collector Abhilasha Abhinav issued orders to stop the work and appealed to people to call off their protest.

The Collector earlier held talks with the protestors on their demand. She said the issue would be brought to the notice of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy.

The decision came amid the massive protest by people from various villages in Dilawarpur mandal for a second consecutive day.

The Collector said she had given a report to the government on the incidents that took place on Tuesday.

Officials said the state government is reconsidering the permission given to a private firm to set up an ethanol factory. The permission was given by the previous government of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

They said a decision would be taken to ensure that people do not face any hardships. If necessary, the government will cancel the permission for the plant.

Protest turns violent on second day

Earlier, the protest by villagers against the establishment of an ethanol factory turned violent.

For a second day, protestors from villages in Dilawarpur mandal blocked the Nirmal-Bhainsa national highway. Women protestors were carrying bottles of pesticides in their hands, threatening to commit suicide to stop the construction of the factory.

Holding placards and raising slogans, the protestors marched through the village and sat on the highway. At one point, the protestors attacked police personnel, injuring some of them.

The villagers demanded that the government shift the factory of a private firm away from their villages. They claim that the plant will damage crops, endangering their livelihood besides impacting the environment. They alleged that public representatives were not coming forward in their support to oppose the ethanol factory.

The villagers vowed to continue their agitation until their demand was met.

RDO’s vehicle attacked

Some protestors late on Tuesday tried to attack Nirmal Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) Ratna Kalyani and vandalised her vehicle.

When RDO Ratna Kalyani was leaving the spot after unsuccessful talks with protestors, some people tried to stop her vehicle. She fainted when her blood pressure dropped. She was, however, immediately shifted to a hospital in Nirmal by the vehicle of Superintendent of Police Dr Janaki Sharmila.

Some unidentified persons damaged the vehicle of the RDO and set it afire. However, police managed to extinguish the fire soon.

Police booked 23 villagers for vandalising the RDO’s vehicle

The vehicular movement on the highway was restored by 11 p.m. The villagers resumed the protest on Wednesday morning.