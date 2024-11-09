After Karnataka HC denies bail, ex-MP Prajwal Revanna moves SC

Bengaluru: Former Janata Dal (Secular) MP from Hassan constituency Prajwal Revanna on Saturday, moved the Supreme Court after his bail plea was quashed by the Karnataka High Court concerning the sexual assault case.

The hearing is scheduled to take place on November 11.

Revanna, the grandson of the former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda and nephew of former Karnataka chief minister and current union minister HD Kumaraswamy, was denied bail by the Karnataka HC on October 21 for allegedly raping two women and filming the assault.

Cases were filed against the former NDA MP after several videos allegedly shot by Revanna while sexually assaulting women surfaced online. In April this year, a few victims lodged complaints of sexual harassment against the JD(S) leader.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha election, Revanna contested from the Hassan constituency but lost over a margin of 40,000 votes after his sexual assault videos went viral on social media.

The politician escaped to Germany using his diplomatic visa. However, he returned to India after a blue-collar notice was issued against him by Interpol, and was arrested by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) on May 31.

Earlier in September, the SIT had filed a chargesheet in one of these cases which confirmed Revanna’s DNA on the petticoat of one of the victims, The Hindu reported.

“The woman, traumatised by the rape, had kept a few of her sarees and undergarments, like petticoat, in a wardrobe in the outhouse where she lived, and later fled the place. These clothes were not washed. We found these clothes in the outhouse. One of the petticoats matched with the one the woman is seen wearing in the video showing her being raped. We sent the clothes for a DNA analysis,” a senior SIT official was quoted by The Hindu.

One of the victims was allegedly abducted to prevent her from testifying against the Revanna, at the behest of his parents, and political bigwigs of Karnataka, HD Revanna and Bhavani Revanna. She was reportedly rescued by the SIT from captivity later.

The SIT had charge-sheeted against the couple in the abduction case, and are out on bail.