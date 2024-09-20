SC seeks report on ‘objectionable’ comments of Karnataka HC judge

The Supreme Court initiated suo motu proceedings regarding controversial remarks made by a Karnataka High Court judge during hearings.

A five-judge bench, led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and including Justices Sanjiv Khanna, BR Gavai, Surya Kant, and Hrishikesh Roy, convened to address the issue.

They ordered the Karnataka High Court to provide a report in response to two video clips that recently emerged on social media, featuring comments from Justice Vedavyasachar Srishananda.

Recently, two video clips featuring Justice Vedavyasachar Srishananda of the Karnataka High Court were shared on social media, in which he made inappropriate comments.

In one clip, he referred to a locality in Bengaluru as “Pakistan,” while in another, he made objectionable remarks toward a female advocate.

Karnataka High Court Judge openly slams mismanagement of Karnataka CONgress State Govt and how scared the police is to catch anyone from Bengaluru city market to gori palya which is Muslim dominated area and even calls that whole area asMini-Pakistan. Judges are openly talking pic.twitter.com/bHgnibcUq7 — 1963 (@De2Rao) September 19, 2024

“Go to Mysore road flyover, every auto rickshaw has 10 people. It is not applicable because the Mysore flyover head left for the market from Gori Palya, which is in Pakistan, not India. This is the reality. No matter how strict a police officer you put, they will be beaten up there,” he is heard saying in the video.

The video footage has triggered an outrage among users who criticised the judge’s remarks.

Many expressed concerns about how a person sitting in a constitutional position could make such a statement.

During the proceedings, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud suggested to Attorney General R Venkataramani that they establish basic guidelines and request a report from the High Court’s secretary general.

“Attention has been drawn to media reports to the comments made by Justice…of Karnataka High Court during the court proceedings. We request the Karnataka High Court to submit a report after seeking instructions from the Chief Justice of the high court,” the CJI said.

The CJI said this exercise of filing a report may be carried out in the next two days and the report be filed with the secretary general of the apex court. The plea is now fixed for a hearing on Wednesday.

Senior advocate Indira Jaising took to ‘X’ to urge the CJI to take suo motu judicial note of the comments.