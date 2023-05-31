After Karnataka, now people of Raj will give befitting reply to Modi: Congress

New Delhi: Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that the ‘guarantee habit’ of the Congress is old and its ‘garibi hatao’ guarantee is the biggest treachery with the poor, the grand old party hit back by saying that the Prime minister used the same toolkit in Karnataka, and now the people of Rajasthan will give a befitting reply to the BJP.

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said in a video statement, “How can we take seriously the remarks of the Prime Minister who takes pride in giving free food grains to 80 crore people.”

Khera said that the same World Bank from which the PM is eager to take ‘certificate’ had said publicly that the Manmohan Singh-led government brought 27 crore people out of poverty.

“Now those 27 crore people and additionally 14 crore more people have come under poverty after 2014, and this is the reason why the Modi government is forced to give free ration to 80 crore people,” he said.

Khera also pointed out that the country’s economy is in ‘shambles’ and the Prime Minister is using the ‘toolkit’ to curse the previous governments.

“He (Modi) used this toolkit in Karnataka, where the public responded. Now he will get a befitting reply in Rajasthan,” said the Congress leader, who is the Chairman of the party’s media and publicity cell.

Khera’s remarks came after Modi in his address in Ajmer said, “This ‘guarantee habit’ of Congress is not new, it is old. Fifty years back, Congress gave the ‘garibi hatao’ guarantee to the country. It was Congress’ biggest treachery with the poor. Congress’ strategy has been to trick the poor, and the people of Rajasthan have suffered due to this.”

The Prime Minister also said that the policy of the Congress has been to cheat the poor and make them suffer.

“Before 2014, the people of the country were protesting against corruption, terrorist attacks etc., even as the Congress government was afraid to build roads along the borders. However, you changed everything with your one vote in 2014. The entire world is talking about the development of India now,” Modi said.

Assembly elections in Rajasthan are due later this year.