After Kashmir Files, it will be Hyderabad files, says BJP leader

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) leader P Murlidhar on Monday said that after Kashmir Files, Hyderabad files will be made soon which will expose the anti-India stand of the AIMIM and the “mass genocides” of the Hindus under the Nizams.

Addressing a press conference in the city, Murlidhar, who is also the Madhya Pradesh in-charge of BJP, questioned whether Telangana was part of Pakistan or India. He was reacting to the Bodhan issue where the TRS government workers prevented groups from installing the statue of Chatrapathi Shivaji.

“If not Shivaji whose statue should be installed there?” he thundered.

He alleged that AIMIM was setting up a terrorist corridor from Hyderabad to Islamabad and this was due to the negligent attitude of the TRS and police. Nizamabad, Bhainsa Nirmal and Bodhan are slowly turning into terrorist spots, he alleged.

Murlidhar Rao said that after BJP became active, cases of love jihad had come down in Adilabad and Nizamabad. He alleged that fake cases were being foisted against Hindus and police was also misbehaving with the BJP and its activists under instructions from the government.

He further blamed CM KCR for “neglecting the Hindus and siding with the MIM” and said that CM alone is responsible for the loss of Hindu lives and property.