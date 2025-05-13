After hosting a successful debut La Tomatina festival, Hyderabad is gearing up to host yet another seasonal event- Jo Chaahe Mango Festival. This time it is all about the king of fruits. The event will transform the city into a mango paradise, offering everything from food innovations to workshops and upbeat music.

Brought to the city by Things2do, the festival has already made a splash in Mumbai, Pune and Bangalore, where crowds flocked in thousands to celebrate the sweet, sticky joy of mangoes. Now, it is Hyderabad’s turn to go yellow as the event promises an unmissable treat for foodies, families and mango maniacs alike.

What to expect at the mango festival?

The Jo Chaahe Mango festival is not going to be about just eating mangoes, it is about experiencing them in the most fun, flavourful and interactive way possible. Expect a curated lineup of 50+ fusion dishes to indulge in your mango obsession.

The Jo Chaahe Mango festival will also feature eating competitions, live music, cool summer workshops, interactive games, DIY zones for kids and adults alike. Add in some quirky photo booths and mango-themed decor, and you have got the perfect summer plan.

Known for its love of food and festive spirit, Hyderabad is the perfect next stop for the mango madness to unfold. The festival will create a space where Hyderabadis can celebrate nostalgia, culture, and creativity centred around the summer fruit.

All details

If you are a mango enthusiast and would like to meet fellow maniacs too, the Jo Chaahe Mango festival is the place to be.

Venue- Inorbit Mall, Cyberabad

Dates- May 23 to May 25

Entry ticket- Free entry for all

Timings- 4pm onwards

Where to register? BookMyShow

Are you going to attend this exciting mango festival? Comment below.