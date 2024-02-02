After long dry spell, Kashmir plains receive seasons first snowfall

Photo of Muzamil Bhat Muzamil Bhat|   Published: 2nd February 2024 8:46 pm IST

Srinagar: After months of dry spell, Srinagar and other plain areas of Kashmir valley received the season’s first snowfall on Thursday, bringing joy to the people.

The snowfall in the plains started late Wednesday night and continued till morning at many places.

As per the official data, Srinagar received around 2 inches of snowfall, Anantnag town 4 inches, Qazigund 9, Pahalgam 10, Pulwama town 2, Kulgam town 3, Shopian town 5, Ganderbal town 2, Baramulla town 3, Kupwara town 4, and Gulmarg 14 inches.

Kashmir witnessed a prolonged dry spell this winter season with Chilla-i-Kalan (40 day long harsh winter period) remaining dry.

The fresh snowfall in the valley brought cheers to the people of the valley as well as to tourists who have come to see snowfall here.

