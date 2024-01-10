After long hiatus, adrak ka murabba is back on Hyderabad streets

Hyderabad: After a break of three to four years, the vendors selling Allam Murabba or Adrak ka Murabba, a herbal sweet in which ginger and palm jaggery are main ingredients, are back on the streets in the Old City.

The Andhra’s famous sweet, is prepared in round or square shapes and sold in the morning hours by hawkers in colonies, markets, bus stops and railway stations. According to elderly people, eating a piece of Allam Murabba empty stomach helps in the treatment of loss loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, dyspepsia, and indigestion. It is also beneficial for abdominal distention, abdominal pain, arthritis, joint disorders, common cold, flu, diarrhea, and menstrual problems.

Before the Covid pandemic, sellers moved on the streets in the morning and sold Allam Murabba, for Rs 10 and Rs 20 apiece. “When lockdown was imposed during Covid pandemic, people avoided buying it for fear of contracting Covid. The sales dropped and sellers moved to other jobs,” said Anjan, a seller.

Now, after a few years gap the sellers started the business again. Syed Saleem, a resident of Hassanagar said he has been preparing the item again over the past few months and selling it in the localities. A packet having eight small pieces is sold for Rs 20 while a box containing 50 pieces for Rs 100.

“I know the formula and prepare it at my residence in Hassannagar. Sales are good because people for centuries have been using it for different ailments,” he said.

The sellers are seen at MGBS, Kachiguda railway station, Secunderabad railway station, Charminar, Afzalgunj and Nampally in the morning. In other localities, the sellers are moving on scooters or mopeds.