After losing power, BRS receives Rs 15 cr donations last year

Out of Rs 15.09 crore worth of donations, BRS received Rs 15 crore via electoral trust funds and the rest by individuals during 2024-25.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 28th October 2025 4:43 pm IST
Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), which was routed in the 2023 Telangana Assembly elections, received donations of approximately Rs 15 crore during the last financial year.

According to a filing with the Election Commission of India, the former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao-led party received over Rs 580 crore a year before.

During the financial year 2023-24, the party received over Rs 495 crore via Electoral Bonds and the rest Rs 85 crore was through electoral trust funds.

During 2022-23, BRS received a total Rs 683 crore towards donations.

