After MP, Gujarat, BJP is now bulldozing Muslim houses in Jahangirpuri

New Delhi: After Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat, BJP is gearing up to deploy bulldozers to raze Muslim houses in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri in the name of encroachment. This comes days after the violence in the area.

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation (North MCD) can carry out a large scale anti-encroachment drive in the area on Wednesday.

According to information, the corporation has sought help from the police to maintain law and order on April 20 and April 21 to take action on the construction. The corporation has written a letter to the police asking for a contingent of 400 policemen, so that the situation can be brought under control in case of any ruckus.

अमित शाह और भाजपा दिल्ली के शांति पूर्वक माहौल को ख़राब करना चाहती है, MCD का इस्तेमाल कर अब जहांगीरपुरी में एंक्रोच्मेंट के नाम पर बुलडोज़र चलाने और एक ख़ास समुदाय को प्रताड़ित करने का नया फ़रमान जारी कर दिया गया है।

समय रहते लगाम नहीं लगी तो ये घटिया राजनीति देश को ले डूबेगी! pic.twitter.com/AUHkZTkpvF — Amanatullah Khan AAP (@KhanAmanatullah) April 19, 2022

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, state BJP President Adesh Gupta wrote a letter to the North Delhi Municipal Corporation Commissioner and the Mayor, appealing to take action against illegal construction and encroachment in Jahangirpuri area by running bulldozer on the lines of the Uttar Pradesh government.

“The anti-social elements and rioters have the protection of local AAP MLAs and corporation councillors, due to which they have done several illegal constructions and encroachments in Jahangirpuri area. Therefore, they should be identified and such constructions should be razed,” Gupta urged in the letter while seeking strict action.

Overall, nearly 25 people have been arrested by the police so far in connection with the violence in the Jahangirpuri area. The widespread clashes left several people injured.

Situation in Jahangiripuri area

Meanwhile, in wake of the incident, the Delhi police are conducting drone surveillance to keep a vigil over the Central District.

Delhi Police on Tuesday said that the situation in Jahangirpuri was peaceful and talks are being held with the peace committee.

“The situation is peaceful. Talks were held with Aman Committee. The investigation is taking place in a fair manner,” Delhi Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Dependra Pathak said.

With inputs from agencies