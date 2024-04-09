After multiple flops, Akshay Kumar finds work in Hyderabad?

Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, known for his string of box office hits until 2019, faced a setback in 2020 with consecutive theatrical releases that failed to make a mark. However, with the upcoming release of “Bade Miya Chote Miyan” slated for April 11, the actor is hopeful for a turnaround in his fortunes.

Despite recent setbacks in Bollywood, Akshay Kumar is now eyeing a foray into Tollywood. Reports suggest that he has been actively seeking opportunities in the Telugu film industry, and it appears he has found his first project.

Akshay Kumar is set to make his debut in Tollywood with the fantasy drama “Kannappa,” starring Vishnu Manchu. This marks a significant move for the actor into the South Indian film industry.

Industry tracker Ramesh Bala confirmed the news on social media, announcing Akshay’s involvement in the prestigious pan-India project. He stated, “Bollywood Superstar @akshaykumar joins the cast of Prestigious Pan-India Biggie – Actor @iVishnuManchu’s Big Budget movie #Kannappa.”

This venture into Tollywood adds to Akshay Kumar’s diverse portfolio, as he previously starred in a bilingual film titled “Ashaant” in 1993, which released in Kannada as “Vishnu Vijaya.” His Tamil debut came with Shankar’s 2018 Rajinikanth-starrer “2.0.” “Kannappa” will mark his third venture into the South Indian film industry.

Akshay Kumar is expected to commence shooting for “Kannappa” soon in Hyderabad, signaling an exciting new chapter in his career.