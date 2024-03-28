After Mumbai Indian’s defeat, Nita Ambani visits Hyderabad temple

Hyderabad: The owner of IPL team Mumbai Indians and Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani’s wife, Nita Ambani, visited Balkampet Ellamma Ammavari temple on Wednesday, March 28.

She was in the city to witness Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Mumbai Indians (MI) IPL match, which was held at Uppal Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Sunrisers Hyderabad put up a record-breaking score of 277/3 as they defeated the Mumbai Indians. The previous highest score in IPL was put up Royal Challengers Bengaluru, who had scored 263/5 against Pune Warriors way back in 2013.