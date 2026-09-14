Islamabad: Pakistani actor Bilal Abbas Khan enjoys a massive female fan following not just in his home country but also in India and among Urdu-speaking audiences across the world. So, when visuals of the actor dressed as a groom, signing a nikah nama and holding his bride’s hands surfaced online after a brief break, fans had a mini heart attack.

Well, before you start wondering if Bilal Abbas Khan has secretly tied the knot, let us tell you that the visuals are not from his real wedding. They are actually part of a brand campaign, but that was enough to send fans into a frenzy over how dashing the actor looked as a dulha.

And now, after the dreamy nikah video and photos, BTS visuals from a beautiful mehndi setup featuring Bilal are also going viral on Instagram. Check them out below.

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The viral wedding visuals feature Bilal Abbas Khan in a brand-new fashion campaign for Republic by Omar Farooq. The ad portrays a traditional Pakistani wedding, with Bilal seen in a groom’s avatar, complete with elaborate wedding festivities. The visuals quickly grabbed attention online, with fans flooding social media with reactions to his wedding look.

Bilal Abbas Khan’s upcoming projects

Meanwhile, on the work front, Bilal Abbas Khan was last seen in Meri Zindagi Hai Tu opposite Hania Aamir earlier this year. The actor is yet to officially announce his next project.

There are also speculations that Bilal could be seen sharing the screen with Yumna Zaidi in his next project. However, there is no official confirmation about the collaboration yet.