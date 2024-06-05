After Owaisi, Revanth says BRS supported BJP in Lok Sabha polls

Hyderabad: Hours after AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi alleged that leaders of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) openly supported the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Lok Sabha poll candidates, Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy alleged that the BRS transferred its votes to the BJP.

“BRS leaders sacrificed their souls and donated organs for the BJP to win. The BRS lost deposits in 7 seats where the BJP won. Harish Rao in Siddipet transferred all the party’s votes to the BJP ensuring that Congress candidate Neelam Madhu Mudhiraj, who comes from the backward classes lose. KCR also cheated Venkatrami Reddy inorder to ensure BJP candidate M Raghunandan Rao’s success,” he remarked while addressing a press conference on Wednesday, June 5.

Revanth stated that the BRS’ vote share fell to 16.5 per cent from 37.5 per cent polled for the party in the 2023 Assembly polls.

“KCR, KTR and Harish sold the self-respect of BRS MLAs to the BJP. KCR has indulged in political unruliness and has diminished by extending support to the BJP. It’s in the ashes, won’t rise back again,” he said, as a response to KTR’s ‘phoenix’ remarks.

On Congress party’s performance

Earlier, the chief minister said that the Congress party’s vote percentage in Telangana went up to 41 percent in the Lok Sabha polls from 39.5 percent in the 2023 Assembly elections adding that voters validated the rule of the Congress party’s first 100 days of its governance in the state.

“We entered the election campaign after implementing the party’s 5 poll guarantees, clearly mentioning that these elections would be a referendum of the 100 days of governance. It is clear that the people are happy with our rule. The voters gave us one more Assembly seat by making the party win in Secunderabad Cantonment,” he added.

#WATCH | Hyderabad: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy says, "Modi has failed, public has refused Modi's guarantee. Modi should resign from Prime Minister post. Earlier, BJP used to ask for votes on party's name but in last polls, BJP asked votes showing Modi's guarantee but public…

On BJP’s diminished fortunes across the country in the Lok Sabha polls, the chief minister remarked that the people of India gave a verdict that “the warranty of Modi’s guarantee has expired.”

“Modi should immediately resign from the Prime Minister’s post. He must not take up the role again after getting rejected by the people…” he said.