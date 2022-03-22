After price hike, LPG cylinder to cost Rs 1002 in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: After the centre hiked the price of Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) by Rs 50 per cylinder on Tuesday, a domestic cylinder will now cost Rs. 1002 in Hyderabad. The price of an LPG domestic cylinder in the city was Rs. 952.

The Centre has also decided to increase the price of petrol and diesel by 60 paise per litre across the country, for the first time post assembly elections in five states.

The hike comes after about 6 months of stagnant pricing, with the last hike in the price of LPG cylinders recorded in October 2021 following which a domestic LPG cylinder cost rupees 952 in Hyderabad.

The prices of domestic LPG cylinders have been increased by Rupees 256 since January 2021. On January 1 last year, an LPG cylinder cost rupees 746.50 in the city. The prices remained stagnant for about six months despite an increase in the cost of raw materials.

Currently, in India, there are over Rs 30 crore LPG gas cylinder connections.

The government provides 12 subsidized LPG cylinders of 14.2 kilograms to a household every year. The amount of the subsidy provided by the government on the annual quota of 12 refills varies from month to month.

Prices of LPG across India

According to news agency PTI, following the hike, a 5-kg LPG cylinder will now cost Rs 349 while the 10 kg composite bottle will come for Rs 669. The 19-kg commercial cylinder now costs Rs 2003.50.

Following are the prices of domestic LPG cylinders across Metro cities: