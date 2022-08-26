After Prophet remarks row, KCR urges police not to spare anyone

Hyderabad: The Telangana chief minister, K Chandrashekar Rao has ordered police to deal with the law and order situation in the city without compromising or sparing anyone. He instructed the authorities to take severe action against anyone who tries to undermine the city’s sense of social cohesion.

The CM held a high-level meeting at Pragati Bhavan on Wednesday evening with chief secretary Somesh Kumar, director general of police M Mahendar Reddy, and Hyderabad police commissioner CV Anand for roughly four hours.

The meeting was in response to the protests that erupted in the Old City on Tuesday and Wednesday as a result of remarks made by Goshamahal legislator T Raja Singh about Prophet Muhammad.

He reportedly gave orders for more security to be put in place and for the city, particularly the Old City, to return to normal by Thursday. The bandobast arrangements for Friday services in the Old City were another topic he covered.

The authorities told the CM that the Old City and other places were under control and that police troops had been stationed at key spots, excluding a few random incidents in the morning.

KCR stated that if any leader is involved in violent incidents, they should not be spared and legal action should be initiated against the person.

“There were no major law and order issues or communal riots in the city after TRS came to power. If there are communal disturbances, it will dent the reputation and image of Hyderabad, which was built over the years by the TRS government,” the CM is said to have informed the authorities.

While speaking to Times of India, Home minister Mohd Mahmood Ali said, “Every step has been done to restore normalcy to the Old City. The situation is now under control,” on Wednesday.