Forget the usual brunch plans and cafe hopping. Hyderabad is set to get a taste of the Wild West this October, as an all-women community brings together horses, cowboy boots, country vibes and plenty of fun.

‘Howdy Boots On’, organised by Socially Selective, will take place on October 11 in Attapur. The Western and rodeo-themed experience is designed exclusively for women and combines horse riding with music, games, high tea and photo opportunities.

Meet the woman behind Socially Selective

The idea comes from Ayesha Sameera Abdul Bari, a lifestyle content creator and medical student who has been passionately building Socially Selective for the past year.

Socially Selective is an all-women community that aims to bring women together. For Ayesha, it is about creating a space where women can step out, socialise and make new connections.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Ayesha shared that the journey has also come with challenges.

Her previous event, Mehfil-e-Qawwali, was organised exclusively for women. While the evening was about music, dancing and women enjoying themselves, the concept did not sit well with everyone. A section of people questioned women-only spaces and reacted negatively to women coming together to have fun on their own terms. The backlash even resulted in Ayesha’s Instagram account being taken down.

Also Read Women danced at qawwali event and Hyderabad’s moral police fumed

But the setback did not dampen her spirit. Ayesha bounced back with the same vision of building a healthy community where women can connect, have fun and create memories.

“My aim is to rebuild Socially Selective and create a safe, healthy space where women can connect, meet new people and simply enjoy themselves without hesitation,” she told us.

A little bit of the Wild West in Hyderabad

Ayesha has organised horse-riding experiences before, but Howdy Boots On is the first time she is bringing horse riding together with a curated high-tea experience and a complete Western-themed concept.

Guests can expect horseback riding, country-inspired music, high tea, games and aesthetic photo corners. The dress code is modern cowgirl chic, with boots, hats, denim, linen and neutral tones encouraged.

Although the event is exclusively for women, the horse caretakers and riding guides will be male professionals. The organisers are keeping the gathering intimate, with limited slots, allowing participants to interact rather than simply being part of a large crowd.

More than just an event

For Ayesha, the larger idea is community. Hyderabad has plenty of places to eat, shop or party, but Socially Selective is creating experiences around meeting people and forming connections.

From a qawwali evening to a cowgirl-themed afternoon, the themes may be different, but the intention remains the same : to give women a space to come together, explore new experiences and enjoy themselves.

With horses waiting, boots ready and new people to meet, Howdy Boots On could be an exciting way to spend an afternoon in Hyderabad.

Howdy Boots On event details