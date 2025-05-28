After rains splash Hyderabad, HYDRAA chief inspects flood-prone areas

Hyderabad: In response to the heavy rains that submerged parts of Ramachandrapuram, the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency (HYDRAA) commissioner, AV Ranganath, conducted a field inspection of flood-prone areas on Wednesday, May 28.

The commissioner visited key flood-risk locations, including the submerged Ramachandrapuram area and the waterlogged Railway Under Bridge (RUB) near Surabhi Colony, situated between Hyderabad’s Chandanagar and Lingampalli railway stations.

During the visit, Ranganath assessed the opening of flood canals and supervised the excavation of bypass flood canals. Emphasising the need for long-term solutions, he instructed officials to widen the canals to prevent water stagnation during heavy rains in Hyderabad.

Also Read HYDRAA clears fence, lays road connecting two colonies in Kismatpura

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and National Highway officials briefed the commissioner on the causes of waterlogging during heavy rains, attributing it to heavy flood inflows from upstream areas as well as excess runoff from Gopi Cheruvu and Chakali Cheruvu.

GHMC officials added that the ongoing expansion of the box drain system is expected to resolve some of the flooding issues this year.

The HYDRAA commissioner also directed civic authorities to ensure that garbage does not accumulate in drains, as it hampers water flow and contributes to urban flooding.

Also Read IMD Hyderabad issues 4-day heavy rains alert ahead of monsoon onset

GHMC gears up for heavy rains in Hyderabad

Earlier, civic and health departments in Hyderabad were stepping up their preparedness to stop urban flooding and mosquito-borne illnesses. On May 16, GHMC commissioner RV Karnan and Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi spearheaded simultaneous initiatives to sort out monsoon preparedness and dengue control in the city.

A convergence meeting with other departments will be organised shortly to manage heavy rains in Hyderabad. Karnan also mentioned that 70 percent of street light complaint issues have been addressed, and procurement of related equipment has commenced after the completion of the ESL agreement on May 1.

Hyderabad Traffic CP Joyal expressed fears about waterlogged roads and disruptions during the rainy season. He demanded that damaged roads be removed forthwith instead of leaving them, and sought pre-emptive trimming of trees along busy areas.