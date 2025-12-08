After Raja Singh, Armoor MLA questions Telangana BJP leadership

Hyderabad: Signs of internal dissent surfaced in the Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after Armoor MLA P Rakesh Reddy expressed displeasure with the leadership and suggested a change in the “format” to win.

At the party’s protest program held at Dharna Chowk coinciding with the two years of Congress rule, Rakesh Reddy cited the party’s performance in Maharashtra and Bihar polls, said that Telangana people doubt its leaders’ performance.

“Along with the leadership, the BJP party’s strategy should change as well. Right candidates must be identified for elections, and those who can hit a six should be given an opportunity,” he said.

“We need to adopt the 20-20 format to ensure success in Telangana. The number of matches played is not important, but winning the final is essential,” he said, referring to the recently concluded Jubilee Hills by-election where the saffron party lost.

Rakesh Reddy is second after Goshamahal MLA, T Raja Singh, to voice his unhappiness over the present set of high-level leaders in the state. The Hindutva firebrand resigned from the party after N Ramchander Rao was elected as the state president in July.

Raja Singh posted his resignation letter online, “This decision has come as a shock and disappointment, not just to me, but to lakhs of karyakartas, leaders, and voters who have stood by the party through every high and low. At a time when BJP stands at the threshold of forming its first government in Telangana, such a choice raises serious doubts about the direction we are heading.”